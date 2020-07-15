All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 9499 El Granito Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
9499 El Granito Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

9499 El Granito Ave.

9499 El Granito Avenue · (619) 466-1433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9499 El Granito Ave. · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

Surround yourself in nature from the mature landscape on the secluded 3/4 acre of land. Lots of outdoor space for gathering, entertaining, and relaxing. In harmony with the natural stone on the property, there are winding paths and little nooks and crannies to discover.

The first floor has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, room, and family room. One room is located on the first floor and features sunset views from a small deck right outside its door. Hardwood flooring throughout. The first level also includes a bonus room that uniquely incorporates a massive boulder as part of the wall.

Upstairs you'll find three rooms, two rooms, and closet space galore. The master room is huge and has a cozy sitting area in front of a wood-burning fireplace. The upstairs rooms are carpeted.

The walk-out basement is fully finished with lots of light from windows and a sliding glass door. Perfect for a game room, the space features a kitchenette and a room. Garage parking for two cars located on the basement level.

Includes a one-room guest house, separate from the main house, that could also be used as an office. Guesthouse and gardener included with rent.

For an appointment to see this home, call Cassandra at 619 466 1433.

Terms: Non-smoking. $35 per adult to apply. One small pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Renter's insurance required. Integrity Plus Property Management, www.Integrity PPM.com BRE#01986862

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5855262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have any available units?
9499 El Granito Ave. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9499 El Granito Ave. have?
Some of 9499 El Granito Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9499 El Granito Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9499 El Granito Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9499 El Granito Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9499 El Granito Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9499 El Granito Ave. offers parking.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9499 El Granito Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have a pool?
No, 9499 El Granito Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9499 El Granito Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9499 El Granito Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9499 El Granito Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9499 El Granito Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9499 El Granito Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix 3 BedroomsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Garages
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Parking
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity