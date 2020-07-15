9499 El Granito Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.



Surround yourself in nature from the mature landscape on the secluded 3/4 acre of land. Lots of outdoor space for gathering, entertaining, and relaxing. In harmony with the natural stone on the property, there are winding paths and little nooks and crannies to discover.



The first floor has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, room, and family room. One room is located on the first floor and features sunset views from a small deck right outside its door. Hardwood flooring throughout. The first level also includes a bonus room that uniquely incorporates a massive boulder as part of the wall.



Upstairs you'll find three rooms, two rooms, and closet space galore. The master room is huge and has a cozy sitting area in front of a wood-burning fireplace. The upstairs rooms are carpeted.



The walk-out basement is fully finished with lots of light from windows and a sliding glass door. Perfect for a game room, the space features a kitchenette and a room. Garage parking for two cars located on the basement level.



Includes a one-room guest house, separate from the main house, that could also be used as an office. Guesthouse and gardener included with rent.



For an appointment to see this home, call Cassandra at 619 466 1433.



Terms: Non-smoking. $35 per adult to apply. One small pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Renter's insurance required. Integrity Plus Property Management, www.Integrity PPM.com BRE#01986862



Equal Housing Opportunity



