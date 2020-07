Amenities

0BR / 1Ba



This is a charming studio in peaceful Mt Helix. It is just a couple of minutes to the 8 and 125 entrances as well as La Mesa Village. A short drive to SDSU and Grossmont College. The studio shares one wall with the main house on the property. The furnishing fits well in the unit making it a very comfortable place to live. There is also a small outdoor space exclusively for use by the renter.