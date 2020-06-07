4209 South Tropico Drive La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This pleasantly unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home is located on the quiet and peaceful Casa de Oro-Mount Helix neighborhood in San Diego.



The bright and spacious interior features premium laminated wood flooring, wood wall paneling, shed/exposed beam ceiling, chick recessed/suspended lighting, large slider windows, French doors, and a rustic fireplace with a brick facade. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with the already central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating for climate control. The nice, big kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, trash compactor, and microwave. Large built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms. Its bathrooms, meanwhile, have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos.



Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has solar panels, a lovely garden, 2 big decks, and a fire pit entertainment area with rainbow place structure. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet. Landscaping will be paid for by the landlord (4x a year only). Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Eucalyptus Park, Estrella County Park, and Bancroft City Park.



