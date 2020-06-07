All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4209 South Tropico Drive La Mesa

4209 South Tropico Drive · No Longer Available
4209 South Tropico Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This pleasantly unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home is located on the quiet and peaceful Casa de Oro-Mount Helix neighborhood in San Diego.

The bright and spacious interior features premium laminated wood flooring, wood wall paneling, shed/exposed beam ceiling, chick recessed/suspended lighting, large slider windows, French doors, and a rustic fireplace with a brick facade. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with the already central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating for climate control. The nice, big kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, trash compactor, and microwave. Large built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms. Its bathrooms, meanwhile, have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos.

Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has solar panels, a lovely garden, 2 big decks, and a fire pit entertainment area with rainbow place structure. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet. Landscaping will be paid for by the landlord (4x a year only). Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Eucalyptus Park, Estrella County Park, and Bancroft City Park.

(RLNE5764761)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

