3814 Pinto Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage game room

AWESOME HOME PERCHED ON A HILL! - This lovely Ranch Style home is located right off the 94 freeway in San Diego's Casa De Oro neighborhood. Tons of space! Floor plan features a huge living room, enclosed patio area perfect for a game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage with lots of room for storage. As much as this home has to offer on the inside, the outside space is equally impressive. The huge, west facing view deck is ideal for taking in San Diego sunsets. You can see Point Loma on a clear day. Mature trees and tons of room to run, play and entertain. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Dogs under 45 lbs considered. All utilities paid by tenant. Don't wait, come see this great home today! 619-746-6547 x105



(RLNE4703839)