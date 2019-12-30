All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
3814 Pinto Pl

3814 Pinto Place · No Longer Available
Location

3814 Pinto Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AWESOME HOME PERCHED ON A HILL! - This lovely Ranch Style home is located right off the 94 freeway in San Diego's Casa De Oro neighborhood. Tons of space! Floor plan features a huge living room, enclosed patio area perfect for a game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage with lots of room for storage. As much as this home has to offer on the inside, the outside space is equally impressive. The huge, west facing view deck is ideal for taking in San Diego sunsets. You can see Point Loma on a clear day. Mature trees and tons of room to run, play and entertain. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Dogs under 45 lbs considered. All utilities paid by tenant. Don't wait, come see this great home today! 619-746-6547 x105

(RLNE4703839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

