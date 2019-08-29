All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

10729 Anaheim Dr

10729 Anaheim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10729 Anaheim Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Mt. Helix 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in a sought after neighborhood. A true Gardner's Paradise. This home is full of character inside and out. From the charming walkway with fountain that welcomes you to the front door to the spacious backyard with sweeping views, this serene property sets itself apart.

With a desirable open floor plan, this tastefully remodeled home's kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, beautiful wood cabinetry, tile black splash and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with water and ice. The dining room is just off the kitchen and opens up to the back yard onto a covered patio perfect for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful flagstone fireplace with wood mantle, wood floors and several large windows which let in tons of natural light.

The home has wood and tile floors throughout with new carpet in all the bedrooms. The master bedroom comes complete with an en-suite bathroom, large closets and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard showing off the surrounding mountain views. The backyard also features fruit trees, luscious greenery, a side yard with raised planter boxes on a drip irrigation system and plenty of extra storage including a large shed and storage closet. The home also has an interior laundry room with a ton of storage as well as an attached 2-car attached garage with work space and new garage door and opener. This home has central air conditioning and heat and is outfitted with solar panels - this means no electricity bills! Trash is paid for by Landlord.

Located at 10729 Anaheim Drive La Mesa, California 91941

Please call (619) 741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com for more information.

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have any available units?
10729 Anaheim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 10729 Anaheim Dr have?
Some of 10729 Anaheim Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10729 Anaheim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10729 Anaheim Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10729 Anaheim Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10729 Anaheim Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10729 Anaheim Dr offers parking.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10729 Anaheim Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have a pool?
No, 10729 Anaheim Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have accessible units?
No, 10729 Anaheim Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10729 Anaheim Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10729 Anaheim Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10729 Anaheim Dr has units with air conditioning.
