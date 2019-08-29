10729 Anaheim Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Mt. Helix 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in a sought after neighborhood. A true Gardner's Paradise. This home is full of character inside and out. From the charming walkway with fountain that welcomes you to the front door to the spacious backyard with sweeping views, this serene property sets itself apart.



With a desirable open floor plan, this tastefully remodeled home's kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, beautiful wood cabinetry, tile black splash and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with water and ice. The dining room is just off the kitchen and opens up to the back yard onto a covered patio perfect for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful flagstone fireplace with wood mantle, wood floors and several large windows which let in tons of natural light.



The home has wood and tile floors throughout with new carpet in all the bedrooms. The master bedroom comes complete with an en-suite bathroom, large closets and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard showing off the surrounding mountain views. The backyard also features fruit trees, luscious greenery, a side yard with raised planter boxes on a drip irrigation system and plenty of extra storage including a large shed and storage closet. The home also has an interior laundry room with a ton of storage as well as an attached 2-car attached garage with work space and new garage door and opener. This home has central air conditioning and heat and is outfitted with solar panels - this means no electricity bills! Trash is paid for by Landlord.



Located at 10729 Anaheim Drive La Mesa, California 91941



Please call (619) 741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com for more information.



www.RealNetPM.com