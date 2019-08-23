All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 10340 Bonnie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
10340 Bonnie Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10340 Bonnie Lane

10340 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10340 Bonnie Lane, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private, Amazing Mt Helix, La Mesa Property - This large 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property is a must see. This beautifully landscaped, quiet property located on a private road in an exclusive area is a real gem. Every bedroom has an attached remodeled bathroom as well as a built in desk with shelving and large closets. The master has a huge walk-in closet and boasts amazing views of the valley and mountains. The property is situated on Mt Helix with amazing views from the living room, kitchen, dining room, library, and master. The large vaulted ceilings and sliding doors allow for large amount of sunlight into the home. A huge stone fireplace is the centerpiece for the living room and dining room. This home does have a pool with a panoramic view, and weekly pool service is included with the rent, along with landscaping service. The property also has a large 4 car garage equipped with built-in storage. Several large skylights allow for ample natural light throughout the entire home. Pets will be considered with additional deposit. Lease term is negotiable. This home has an internal vacuum system built-in. Marble entry tiles, with marble counters for the guest and master bathrooms. Tons and tons of built-in drawers, closets and storage throughout. Too many features to list them all. Don't miss out on this amazing find!

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

CalBRE# 00907967

(RLNE3725041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have any available units?
10340 Bonnie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 10340 Bonnie Lane have?
Some of 10340 Bonnie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10340 Bonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10340 Bonnie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10340 Bonnie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10340 Bonnie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10340 Bonnie Lane offers parking.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10340 Bonnie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10340 Bonnie Lane has a pool.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 10340 Bonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10340 Bonnie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10340 Bonnie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10340 Bonnie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College