10340 Bonnie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Private, Amazing Mt Helix, La Mesa Property - This large 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property is a must see. This beautifully landscaped, quiet property located on a private road in an exclusive area is a real gem. Every bedroom has an attached remodeled bathroom as well as a built in desk with shelving and large closets. The master has a huge walk-in closet and boasts amazing views of the valley and mountains. The property is situated on Mt Helix with amazing views from the living room, kitchen, dining room, library, and master. The large vaulted ceilings and sliding doors allow for large amount of sunlight into the home. A huge stone fireplace is the centerpiece for the living room and dining room. This home does have a pool with a panoramic view, and weekly pool service is included with the rent, along with landscaping service. The property also has a large 4 car garage equipped with built-in storage. Several large skylights allow for ample natural light throughout the entire home. Pets will be considered with additional deposit. Lease term is negotiable. This home has an internal vacuum system built-in. Marble entry tiles, with marble counters for the guest and master bathrooms. Tons and tons of built-in drawers, closets and storage throughout. Too many features to list them all. Don't miss out on this amazing find!



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.



CalBRE# 00907967



(RLNE3725041)