10010 San Juan St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This charming 2 bed, 1 bath, downstairs apartment is nestled in a peaceful 7 unit complex and has been completely remodeled. New ceramic tile throughout the house with hardwood vinyl in the bedrooms. The modern style kitchen has granite counters, new white cabinets and all appliances included. Spacious living room has a wall A/C unit and slider access to the fenced patio. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and both bedrooms have access to the fenced back yard. This unit comes with 1 off street parking space and laundry facilities onsite. Dont let this one pass you by, give us a call today!