Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
10010 San Juan St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:58 AM

10010 San Juan St

10010 San Juan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming 2 bed, 1 bath, downstairs apartment is nestled in a peaceful 7 unit complex and has been completely remodeled. New ceramic tile throughout the house with hardwood vinyl in the bedrooms. The modern style kitchen has granite counters, new white cabinets and all appliances included. Spacious living room has a wall A/C unit and slider access to the fenced patio. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and both bedrooms have access to the fenced back yard. This unit comes with 1 off street parking space and laundry facilities onsite. Dont let this one pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 San Juan St have any available units?
10010 San Juan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 10010 San Juan St have?
Some of 10010 San Juan St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 San Juan St currently offering any rent specials?
10010 San Juan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 San Juan St pet-friendly?
No, 10010 San Juan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 10010 San Juan St offer parking?
Yes, 10010 San Juan St offers parking.
Does 10010 San Juan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 San Juan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 San Juan St have a pool?
No, 10010 San Juan St does not have a pool.
Does 10010 San Juan St have accessible units?
No, 10010 San Juan St does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 San Juan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 San Juan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 San Juan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10010 San Juan St has units with air conditioning.

