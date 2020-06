Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Single Story 3+2 - Single story 3 bedrooms 2 baths freshly painted throughout. New tile flooring, carpet, baseboards, raised panel doors, remodeled baths, fireplace in living room +++. Cook's kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, and loads or counter and cabinet space - fireplace in living room, . Huge private back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping and schools, easy access to freeway.Ready to move - pets are ok too.



(RLNE4190836)