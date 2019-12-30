All apartments in Casa Conejo
Find more places like 3109 Michael Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Conejo, CA
/
3109 Michael Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

3109 Michael Drive

3109 Michael Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3109 Michael Drive, Casa Conejo, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely home has a new roof and has been freshly painted. The bathrooms have been updated. much of the flooring has been replaced. A great rental value in Newbury Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Michael Drive have any available units?
3109 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Conejo, CA.
Is 3109 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Michael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Conejo.
Does 3109 Michael Drive offer parking?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CAPort Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CATopanga, CAOjai, CAStevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACarpinteria, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College