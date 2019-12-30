Rent Calculator
Home
/
Casa Conejo, CA
/
3109 Michael Drive
3109 Michael Drive
3109 Michael Drive
Location
3109 Michael Drive, Casa Conejo, CA 91320
Newbury Park
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely home has a new roof and has been freshly painted. The bathrooms have been updated. much of the flooring has been replaced. A great rental value in Newbury Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Michael Drive have any available units?
3109 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Casa Conejo, CA
.
Is 3109 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Michael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Casa Conejo
.
Does 3109 Michael Drive offer parking?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Michael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Michael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
