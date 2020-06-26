All apartments in Carson
113 E 214th Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

113 E 214th Street

113 East 214th Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 East 214th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

carport
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MUST SEE 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE FOR LEASE! - THIS HOUSE OFFERS A STOVE, LARGE BACK YARD, AND CARPORT PARKING SPACE. LOCATED NEAR CARSON PARK, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

(RLNE4987957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 E 214th Street have any available units?
113 E 214th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 113 E 214th Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 E 214th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 E 214th Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 E 214th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 113 E 214th Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 E 214th Street offers parking.
Does 113 E 214th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 E 214th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 E 214th Street have a pool?
No, 113 E 214th Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 E 214th Street have accessible units?
No, 113 E 214th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 E 214th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 E 214th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 E 214th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 E 214th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
