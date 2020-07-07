/
apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Carpinteria, CA with washer-dryer
4885 Sandyland Road
4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1780 sqft
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite.
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, September 9th-11th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th and beyond.
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2224 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, or September 8th and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace & solitude.
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.
2 Rincon Point Ln
2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2747 sqft
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: September 7th-19th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond.
2325 Finney St
2325 Finney Street, Summerland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2292 sqft
BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
190 Tiburon Bay Ln
190 Tiburon Bay Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4566 sqft
4/4.5 MONTECITO LUXURY FURNISHED RENTAL W/ POOL. ''AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 GOING FORWARD''. Slate floors, beamed ceilings, 3 fireplaces, custom cabinetry, palm-lined pool and spa, gourmet kitchen. MUS School District.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
*Available for a new lease starting in January 2021.
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.
3772 Pacific Coast Hwy
3772 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3200 sqft
(Available Sept 1, 2020) FARIA BEACH.
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Eastside
1126 Carpinteria Street
1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1107 sqft
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or