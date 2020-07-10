Apartment List
/
CA
/
carpinteria
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Carpinteria, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carpinteria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5975 Hickory St. #3
5975 Hickory Street, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally UPGRADED Carpinteria Condo! - You will love this totally upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome style condo! Entering your bright and open living room you are greeted with new laminate wood flooring which runs throughout your dining room and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.
Results within 1 mile of Carpinteria

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
181 Rincon Point
181 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
(((($5000 Weekly Price! Available Starting Jan 1st 2021 )))) Beautiful Vacation Home overlooking Rincon Beach, Four bedrooms, sleeps 6, family room, living room, ocean view enclosed dining deck and patio sun areas in garden setting.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
Results within 5 miles of Carpinteria

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2325 Finney St
2325 Finney Street, Summerland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2292 sqft
BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 08/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Results within 10 miles of Carpinteria

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4248 Faria Road
4248 Faria Rd, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1681 sqft
Oceanfront Living on Faria Beach! - OCEANFRONT & GATED - Dolphin Point on Faria beach boasts epic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Southern California Coastline.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
663 Del Parque Drive unit D
663 Del Parque Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
663 Del Parque Drive unit D Available 08/15/20 Live right near the beach! East Beach Santa Barbara... - Rarely available 3 bed 2.5 bath town home on the front row at East Beach. Stunning ocean, island, wave crashing views. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1126 Carpinteria Street
1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1107 sqft
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1595 Miramar Lane
1595 Miramar Lane, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1758 sqft
1595 Miramar Lane Available 08/24/20 Beautiful three bedroom two bath single family Montecito home at the corner of Hixon and Miramar Lane - This home features hardwood floors, gas log fireplace in living room, front porch, back patio, stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carpinteria, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carpinteria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Carpinteria 3 BedroomsCarpinteria Apartments with BalconyCarpinteria Apartments with Garage
Carpinteria Apartments with ParkingCarpinteria Apartments with PoolCarpinteria Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Carpinteria Furnished ApartmentsCarpinteria Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAAgoura Hills, CA
Goleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Oak Park, CATaft, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAMalibu, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College