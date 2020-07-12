11 Apartments for rent in Carpinteria, CA with pool

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5975 Hickory St. #3
5975 Hickory Street, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally UPGRADED Carpinteria Condo! - You will love this totally upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome style condo! Entering your bright and open living room you are greeted with new laminate wood flooring which runs throughout your dining room and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.
Results within 1 mile of Carpinteria

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.
Results within 5 miles of Carpinteria

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6638 Old Pacific Coast Hwy
6638 Old Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
((Available Sept 1, 2020))This gorgeous California coast dream home is located right on the sand, offering breathtaking views of the blue Pacific.
Results within 10 miles of Carpinteria

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
190 Tiburon Bay Ln
190 Tiburon Bay Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4566 sqft
4/4.5 MONTECITO LUXURY FURNISHED RENTAL W/ POOL. ''AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 GOING FORWARD''. Slate floors, beamed ceilings, 3 fireplaces, custom cabinetry, palm-lined pool and spa, gourmet kitchen. MUS School District.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
350 Por La Mar Circle
350 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
350 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 Total Quality Living at East Beach! TOP FLOOR Santa Barbara... - This Miramar floor plan, is the only one bedroom layout, that has a window to the balcony.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...

