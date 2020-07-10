/
apartments with washer dryer
33 Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Isla Vista
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,805
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,805
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
46 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Results within 5 miles of Isla Vista
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7606 Hollister Ave Unit 211
7606 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
960 sqft
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo in The Grove - Available Now - Co-Signers Okay!! - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Fireplace • Deck • Washer/Dryer • One Assigned Parking Stall • Community Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi & Sauna • Gated Community • NO Pets • One Year
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Encina
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Los Carneros Park
6454 Covington Way
6454 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath home with large yard near Los Caneros Lake Park - Available for viewing 7/6/20 6454 Covington Way Great location near across from Lake Los Carneros Park . This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is approx. 1,624 sq ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Los Carneros Park
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
7560 Cathedral Oaks Road - 1
7560 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath condo with pool Utilities included Tenant only pays electric Washer and dryer included 7560 Cathedral Oaks Road #12 Available April 15 No pets $4000 per month $4000 security deposit Santa Barbara/Goleta CALLS ONLY.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Goleta
345 Kellogg Way #16
345 Kellogg Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1500 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 Condo with Private W/D + 1 Car Detached - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is spacious and comfortable with 1,530 sq ft. The living area, kitchen, and small patio are on the downstairs level with tile floors.
Results within 10 miles of Isla Vista
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
2111 Edgewater Way
2111 Edgewater Way, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Ocean Bluff Front Home Spectacular, Walk to Beach - Property Id: 211277 STELLAR BLUFF FRONT HOME W/REMARKABLE OCEAN VIEWS & MODERN LUXURY WHICH UNITE AT THIS NEWLY REMODELED, SINGLE LEVEL PEACEFUL OASIS Luxury Vacation or Stay Long Term in this
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
1039 Portesuello Ave
1039 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Newly furnished guest cottage - Property Id: 302012 This is a freshly furnished cottage with new flooring, all new furniture and appliances, new linens and towels. It is very private and conveniently located.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
527 Pueblo #4
527 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
RENOVATED MEDITERRANEAN 3BR/3BA TOWNHOUSE - Bright and airy 3bd/3ba town-home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE starting 10/1/2020.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hope
4098 La Barbara Drive
4098 La Barbara Dr, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Remodeled Duplex - Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, two bath duplex shows attention to details. Spacious living room with wood flooring and new plantation shudders thru out allowing for lots of sun light.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.