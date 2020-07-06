/
luxury apartments
July 6 2020
23 Luxury Apartments for rent in Carpinteria, CA
4885 Sandyland Road
4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1780 sqft
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite.
Results within 1 mile of Carpinteria
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2224 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, or September 8th and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace & solitude.
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, September 9th-11th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th and beyond.
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
((Available Dec 2020 - January 2021))15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
2937 Padaro Lane
2937 Padaro Ln, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$29,500
2514 sqft
Beautiful, clean, quiet beachfront estate with its' very own private beach and gated entrance on the ultra exclusive Padaro Lane. The home has 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms but can accommodate many more comfortably.
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.
8133 Puesta Del Sol
8133 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4100 sqft
*Current availability: September 8th-10th, September 20th-October 15th, October 19th-31st, and beyond.
2 Rincon Point Ln
2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2747 sqft
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: September 7th-19th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond.
Results within 5 miles of Carpinteria
2325 Finney St
2325 Finney Street, Summerland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2292 sqft
BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total.
6638 Old Pacific Coast Hwy
6638 Old Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
((Available Sept 1, 2020))This gorgeous California coast dream home is located right on the sand, offering breathtaking views of the blue Pacific.
Results within 10 miles of Carpinteria
190 Tiburon Bay Ln
190 Tiburon Bay Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4566 sqft
4/4.5 MONTECITO LUXURY FURNISHED RENTAL W/ POOL. ''AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 GOING FORWARD''. Slate floors, beamed ceilings, 3 fireplaces, custom cabinetry, palm-lined pool and spa, gourmet kitchen. MUS School District.
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.
Eastside
801 De La Guerra Ter
801 De La Guerra Terrace, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1919 sqft
SANTA BARBARA RIVIERA VACATION RENTALLovely3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with breathtaking city, ocean, and Channel Island views and within minutes to countless amenities.
Cielito
687 Circle
687 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
Quiet Montecito - Mountain ViewsOutdoor living on a spacious deck that boasts tree-house views of canyon and Los Padres Mountains complete with Jacuzzi, gas fire pit and dining area. A retreat-like setting.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
*Available for a new lease starting in January 2021.
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.
3772 Pacific Coast Hwy
3772 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3200 sqft
(Available Sept 1, 2020) FARIA BEACH.
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.