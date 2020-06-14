82 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
23483 Schooner Dr
23483 Schooner Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1527 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom family home located in the Canyon Lake community. When you walk up to this home you are greeted with a low maintenance yard with a quaint front court yard off the front door.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22190 Tumbleweed Drive
22190 Tumbleweed Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3246 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful five bedroom, four bathroom home with a partial lake view in the much sought after community of Canyon Lake.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
30125 Clear Water
30125 Clear Water Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1727 sqft
Don't miss out on this great property in the gated community of Canyon Lake! Rent includes solar (tenant is responsible for any charges by SCE) Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, master bedroom has a small balcony and one upper level bedroom has a
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,405
2425 sqft
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29548 Lamprey St
29548 Lamprey Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2973 sqft
DRIVE BY ONLY. Beautiful 4 bedroom family home located in Menifee. Includes 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage on a quiet street. This home is located near multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.
Canyon Lake is one of only five gated cities in California. All gates are manned 24 hours a day by a community patrol. Feel safe, secure and special!

Built around the Canyon Lake, this city is one of the five gated cities in California that started as a master-planned community. Low crime, incredible location and plenty of lakeside leisure activities make this one of the best places to live in California. The pace of life is slow, relaxed, the homes mostly affordable, and the people friendly -- what's not to like? See more

Canyon Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

