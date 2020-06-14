82 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with garage
Canyon Lake is one of only five gated cities in California. All gates are manned 24 hours a day by a community patrol. Feel safe, secure and special!
Built around the Canyon Lake, this city is one of the five gated cities in California that started as a master-planned community. Low crime, incredible location and plenty of lakeside leisure activities make this one of the best places to live in California. The pace of life is slow, relaxed, the homes mostly affordable, and the people friendly -- what's not to like? See more
Canyon Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.