Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

17 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Burlingame, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $2,000 in Burlingame is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Heights
100 Elm St
100 Elm Street, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$1,895
560 sqft
Great Location! Excellent Location - 91 Walk Score. Remodel Spacious Studio Apartment with parking. Located in Sunny San Mateo.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1218 Kenilworth Rd Side Studio
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/25/20 Furnished Studio $5M Zip Code Garden Patio Parking - Property Id: 278507 Fully Furnished Quiet Studio with private entrance, bedroom & bath + Extremely safe Hillsborough Knolls area full of $5M homes + Queen memory foam bed, 100%

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
93 30th Avenue
93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
93 30th Ave. #C This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
Results within 10 miles of Burlingame

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central
1930 Alden St, Belmont, CA 94002
1930 Alden Street, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
544 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04add4459db81d2afc3883 private entrance, private patio beautifully furnished with new sheets, towels and all the fixings plus dishes pots and pans.

1 of 6

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Ingleside
418 Lakeview Avenue
418 Lakeview Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 418 Lakeview Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,200
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Crocker Amazon
5533 Mission Street
5533 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5533 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Burlingame, CA

"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $2,000 in Burlingame, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $2,000 in Burlingame is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $2,000 in Burlingame in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $2,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

