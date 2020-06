Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location, location, walking distance to Dysinger Elementary School, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage with workbench, laundry room, new stove, new carpet in 4 of the bedrooms, one bedroom has laminate flooring, interior freshly painted, lovely yards; block wall, house is light and airy and pleasant to live in, new air conditioning (in process). House move-in ready.



for showings call Frank Trujillo 714-926-8712