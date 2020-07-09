All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like
6976 Naomi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6976 Naomi Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:41 PM

6976 Naomi Avenue

6976 Naomi Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6976 Naomi Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One Story Single Family Home Newly Built In 1988. 2yr New Central Air/Heating System. Front Unit Has 3 Big Bedrooms & 1 Large Den And 2 Full Baths With 1,696 SQ.FT. Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Island & Hardwood Cabinets. Huge Family Room. Spacious Master Suite w/ Big Walk-In Closet, Formal Dining Room & Family Room. Great Front Porch. Over Sized 2 Car Garage With Direct Access. High Demanding Great Schools. Long Term Tenant & No Pet Preferred. Location! Location! Location! Close to All Amenities & Major Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have any available units?
6976 Naomi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6976 Naomi Avenue have?
Some of 6976 Naomi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6976 Naomi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6976 Naomi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6976 Naomi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6976 Naomi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6976 Naomi Avenue offers parking.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6976 Naomi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have a pool?
No, 6976 Naomi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6976 Naomi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6976 Naomi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6976 Naomi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6976 Naomi Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible ApartmentsBuena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles