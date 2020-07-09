6976 Naomi Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful One Story Single Family Home Newly Built In 1988. 2yr New Central Air/Heating System. Front Unit Has 3 Big Bedrooms & 1 Large Den And 2 Full Baths With 1,696 SQ.FT. Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Island & Hardwood Cabinets. Huge Family Room. Spacious Master Suite w/ Big Walk-In Closet, Formal Dining Room & Family Room. Great Front Porch. Over Sized 2 Car Garage With Direct Access. High Demanding Great Schools. Long Term Tenant & No Pet Preferred. Location! Location! Location! Close to All Amenities & Major Freeway.