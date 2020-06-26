6531 San Diego Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for move in July 1st. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard. Located in the highly desirable, family friendly mid-century "San Tract" neighborhood of Buena Park. Almost new Heating and Air Conditioning system and new duct-work throughout. Fresh paint, scraped ceilings, new fixtures, lighting, hardware, bath enclosures, vanities, counter tops. Newer appliances, including stove, hood, dishwasher. Beautifully resurfaced oak kitchen cabinetry. Newer carpet throughout. Nicely landscaped with irrigation system and back on a timer. Electric car charger socket in garage. Buena Park offers a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation and lots of family fun with the Boys and Girls Club and venues such as Knott's Berry Farm.The schools servicing this address include Buena Terra Elementary, Walker Middle School, and Kennedy High School.