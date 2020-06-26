All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
6531 San Diego Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

6531 San Diego Drive

6531 San Diego Drive · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Location

6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Ready for move in July 1st. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard. Located in the highly desirable, family friendly mid-century "San Tract" neighborhood of Buena Park. Almost new Heating and Air Conditioning system and new duct-work throughout. Fresh paint, scraped ceilings, new fixtures, lighting, hardware, bath enclosures, vanities, counter tops. Newer appliances, including stove, hood, dishwasher. Beautifully resurfaced oak kitchen cabinetry. Newer carpet throughout. Nicely landscaped with irrigation system and back on a timer. Electric car charger socket in garage. Buena Park offers a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation and lots of family fun with the Boys and Girls Club and venues such as Knott's Berry Farm.The schools servicing this address include Buena Terra Elementary, Walker Middle School, and Kennedy High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 San Diego Drive have any available units?
6531 San Diego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6531 San Diego Drive have?
Some of 6531 San Diego Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 San Diego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6531 San Diego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 San Diego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6531 San Diego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6531 San Diego Drive offers parking.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 San Diego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive have a pool?
No, 6531 San Diego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive have accessible units?
No, 6531 San Diego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 San Diego Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 San Diego Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6531 San Diego Drive has units with air conditioning.
