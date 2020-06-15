301 Humboldt Road

Amenities
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included. AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Travelers Welcome! Recently remodeled fully furnished 1bed/1bath in-law apartment including all utilities, cable, high speed internet along with private entrance and sun deck . It features a new bathroom along with new furniture, new double bed along with new couches, flat screen tv, new fridge, stove, microwave, toaster oven and new kitchen cabinets.
Nestled away in the hills of Brisbane, also known as "The City of Stars" because of a holiday tradition established over 65 years ago. The property is enveloped with an abundance of hiking trails, out door pools and bike paths. The quaint city provides bus service through the city along Bayshore Boulevard. Shuttles connecting to nearby BART, Muni T-Third Street line and Caltrain stations are available. There are various eating options with restaurants, cafe's and only
20min from San Francisco.
Contact:
AMSI Jimmy Bastos
BRE# 01873651
415-572-2788
jbastos@amsiemail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2819482)