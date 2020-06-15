All apartments in Brisbane
Brisbane, CA
301 Humboldt Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

301 Humboldt Road

301 Humboldt Road · (415) 572-2788
Location

301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA 94005
Central Brisbane

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 Humboldt Road · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
cable included
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included. AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Travelers Welcome! Recently remodeled fully furnished 1bed/1bath in-law apartment including all utilities, cable, high speed internet along with private entrance and sun deck . It features a new bathroom along with new furniture, new double bed along with new couches, flat screen tv, new fridge, stove, microwave, toaster oven and new kitchen cabinets.

Nestled away in the hills of Brisbane, also known as "The City of Stars" because of a holiday tradition established over 65 years ago. The property is enveloped with an abundance of hiking trails, out door pools and bike paths. The quaint city provides bus service through the city along Bayshore Boulevard. Shuttles connecting to nearby BART, Muni T-Third Street line and Caltrain stations are available. There are various eating options with restaurants, cafe's and only
20min from San Francisco.

Contact:
AMSI Jimmy Bastos
BRE# 01873651
415-572-2788
jbastos@amsiemail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2819482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Humboldt Road have any available units?
301 Humboldt Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Humboldt Road have?
Some of 301 Humboldt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Humboldt Road currently offering any rent specials?
301 Humboldt Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Humboldt Road pet-friendly?
No, 301 Humboldt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brisbane.
Does 301 Humboldt Road offer parking?
No, 301 Humboldt Road does not offer parking.
Does 301 Humboldt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Humboldt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Humboldt Road have a pool?
Yes, 301 Humboldt Road has a pool.
Does 301 Humboldt Road have accessible units?
No, 301 Humboldt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Humboldt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Humboldt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Humboldt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Humboldt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
