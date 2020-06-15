301 Humboldt Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included. AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Travelers Welcome! Recently remodeled fully furnished 1bed/1bath in-law apartment including all utilities, cable, high speed internet along with private entrance and sun deck . It features a new bathroom along with new furniture, new double bed along with new couches, flat screen tv, new fridge, stove, microwave, toaster oven and new kitchen cabinets.



Nestled away in the hills of Brisbane, also known as "The City of Stars" because of a holiday tradition established over 65 years ago. The property is enveloped with an abundance of hiking trails, out door pools and bike paths. The quaint city provides bus service through the city along Bayshore Boulevard. Shuttles connecting to nearby BART, Muni T-Third Street line and Caltrain stations are available. There are various eating options with restaurants, cafe's and only

20min from San Francisco.



Contact:

AMSI Jimmy Bastos

BRE# 01873651

415-572-2788

jbastos@amsiemail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2819482)