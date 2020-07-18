All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2120 Cristina Way

2120 Cristina Way · (925) 754-6100
Location

2120 Cristina Way, Brentwood, CA 94513
Deer Ridge Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2120 Cristina Way · Avail. now

$3,499

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brentwood Home! - This incredible 5 bedroom 3 bath Deer Ridge home is ready to be yours! Spacious rooms throughout, with a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom tucked away for privacy. An open kitchen and living area for entertaining and relaxing alike. All appliances are included along with with plenty of parking and storage space with the 3 car garage. Close to great schools, shopping, golf courses, freeway access and so much more! To view virtual tour: Click or copy/paste http://vid.us/83k2qs to your browser. If interested in this home, please apply at www.bluelinepm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Cristina Way have any available units?
2120 Cristina Way has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2120 Cristina Way currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Cristina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Cristina Way pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Cristina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 2120 Cristina Way offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Cristina Way offers parking.
Does 2120 Cristina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Cristina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Cristina Way have a pool?
No, 2120 Cristina Way does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Cristina Way have accessible units?
No, 2120 Cristina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Cristina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Cristina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Cristina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Cristina Way does not have units with air conditioning.
