Apartment List
/
CA
/
brea
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brea apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
67 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
120 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Brea
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
24 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1298 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,804
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
City Guide for Brea, CA

Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.

Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brea, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brea apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brea apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrea 3 BedroomsBrea Apartments with Balcony
Brea Apartments with GarageBrea Apartments with GymBrea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Apartments with PoolBrea Apartments with Washer-DryerBrea Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrea Pet Friendly PlacesBrea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles