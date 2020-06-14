41 Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA with gym

Bostonia occupies an area that was originally part of the historic Rancho Santa Monica land grant, a major land grant made in the 1700s to the Roman Catholic Church to establish the missions. Each was a day's walk from another, all the way up the coast of California -- an attempt to peacefully settle the region under Spanish rule.

One of the good things about the Spaniards was that they brought horses back to the New World. One of the not-so-good things was that they enslaved the natives who were originally living on the land. Nicknamed "el cajon" or the "big box" because of the nature of the valley in which it nestled, the land grant was sited on maps, as simply "cajon." Bostonia is an unincorporated neighborhood in the northeastern corner of El Cajon, inland from San Diego, CA. It's made up of most of unincorporated El Cajon north of Broadway and east of State Rout 67 and a small area west of State Route 67.