41 Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA with gym
Bostonia occupies an area that was originally part of the historic Rancho Santa Monica land grant, a major land grant made in the 1700s to the Roman Catholic Church to establish the missions. Each was a day's walk from another, all the way up the coast of California -- an attempt to peacefully settle the region under Spanish rule.
One of the good things about the Spaniards was that they brought horses back to the New World. One of the not-so-good things was that they enslaved the natives who were originally living on the land. Nicknamed "el cajon" or the "big box" because of the nature of the valley in which it nestled, the land grant was sited on maps, as simply "cajon." Bostonia is an unincorporated neighborhood in the northeastern corner of El Cajon, inland from San Diego, CA. It's made up of most of unincorporated El Cajon north of Broadway and east of State Rout 67 and a small area west of State Route 67. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bostonia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.