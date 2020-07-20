8339 Sheila Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom House with 2 Car Garage Pet Friendly! - Beautiful house on a very quiet street with mountain views and orange tree in the front yard.



House includes 3 bedrooms - 2.5 bathrooms, double pane windows, central air and heat, living room, dinning room, fireplace, beautiful kitchen that has a refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and much more.



It is in a great location right off of Pepper Drive. Some nearby schools include: Magnolia Elementary, Pepper Drive Elementary, Santana High.



You will be close to the 52, 67, 8 freeways for easy commuting. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds.



Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including the landscaping. You must have an income of at least two and a half times the rent with NO evictions.



For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact The Comana Company Inc at 619-847-4178.



(RLNE2008718)