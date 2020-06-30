All apartments in Bostonia
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
1273 Sumner Ave
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM

1273 Sumner Ave

1273 Sumner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1273 Sumner Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Contact Info. 619-993-8233 or 619-241-5436.
Male preferred non smoker.
Room for rent includes use of hallway private bathroom and use of all common areas.
Bedroom unfurnished.
Common areas include kitchen, living and dining room, and back patio.
Off road parking.
Exterior security cameras.
Room size 10x12, with ample closet space and storage.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwaves and cabinet space.
Livingroom and dining room both approx. 12x14 each
Fenced back yard.
Water and trash included.
Shared electric and internet.
Credit check required.
Approx. 16 miles from Coronado base and 32nd street base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 Sumner Ave have any available units?
1273 Sumner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1273 Sumner Ave have?
Some of 1273 Sumner Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 Sumner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Sumner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Sumner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1273 Sumner Ave offers parking.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave have a pool?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave have accessible units?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 Sumner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1273 Sumner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

