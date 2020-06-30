1273 Sumner Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Contact Info. 619-993-8233 or 619-241-5436.

Male preferred non smoker.

Room for rent includes use of hallway private bathroom and use of all common areas.

Bedroom unfurnished.

Common areas include kitchen, living and dining room, and back patio.

Off road parking.

Exterior security cameras.

Room size 10x12, with ample closet space and storage.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwaves and cabinet space.

Livingroom and dining room both approx. 12x14 each

Fenced back yard.

Water and trash included.

Shared electric and internet.

Credit check required.

Approx. 16 miles from Coronado base and 32nd street base.