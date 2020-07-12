129 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA with parking
Did you know Bonita is the Spanish word for "beautiful"? And while this city is indeed beautiful, it is actually named after the ranch that once stood on the same land. This ranch, owned by Henry Ernest Cooper, was used to grow lemons starting in 1871. The ranch grew bonnie brae lemons, which also were named after the Bonita ranch. Small world!
Sometimes people think of southern California as a suburban paradise, especially around San Diego: lots of homes and tree-lined streets, traditional suburban amenities, and quiet and comfortable living. There's something different about Bonita, CA, though, even though it's a small suburb of San Diego. Bonita, located just minutes from the city's center, feels more like a rural enclave or country escape rather than a boring suburban town. It's home to about 12,500 people, which means that it's certainly a place that people live in and commute from. However, it also has tons of outdoor space and activities that residents and visitors can participate in, and it's located in a beautiful and scenic spot right by the Sweetwater River and Valley. Bonita began as a lemon ranch, but since its beginnings in the mid-1800s, has grown into a vibrant community of people doing a whole range of things. If you're interested in living in a place that is close to a world-class city, but offers you the feeling of a remote escape when you're at home, consider moving to Bonita. There are tons of rental housing options, from condos for rent to 2 bedroom apartments, and there's sure to be something you're looking for in your price range. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bonita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.