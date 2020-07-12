Apartment List
/
CA
/
bonita
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bonita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **JUST REDUCED!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
La Presa
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
5 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths

1 of 47

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
730 Callejon Ciudad #92
730 Callejon Ciudad, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Summit Drive
1459 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Eastlake
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Otay Ranch
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
City Guide for Bonita, CA

Did you know Bonita is the Spanish word for "beautiful"? And while this city is indeed beautiful, it is actually named after the ranch that once stood on the same land. This ranch, owned by Henry Ernest Cooper, was used to grow lemons starting in 1871. The ranch grew bonnie brae lemons, which also were named after the Bonita ranch. Small world!

Sometimes people think of southern California as a suburban paradise, especially around San Diego: lots of homes and tree-lined streets, traditional suburban amenities, and quiet and comfortable living. There's something different about Bonita, CA, though, even though it's a small suburb of San Diego. Bonita, located just minutes from the city's center, feels more like a rural enclave or country escape rather than a boring suburban town. It's home to about 12,500 people, which means that it's certainly a place that people live in and commute from. However, it also has tons of outdoor space and activities that residents and visitors can participate in, and it's located in a beautiful and scenic spot right by the Sweetwater River and Valley. Bonita began as a lemon ranch, but since its beginnings in the mid-1800s, has grown into a vibrant community of people doing a whole range of things. If you're interested in living in a place that is close to a world-class city, but offers you the feeling of a remote escape when you're at home, consider moving to Bonita. There are tons of rental housing options, from condos for rent to 2 bedroom apartments, and there's sure to be something you're looking for in your price range. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bonita, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bonita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bonita 2 BedroomsBonita Apartments with BalconyBonita Apartments with Gym
Bonita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBonita Apartments with ParkingBonita Apartments with Pool
Bonita Apartments with Washer-DryerBonita Dog Friendly ApartmentsBonita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA
Alpine, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College