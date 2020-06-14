Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bonita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Rancho - Del Rey
11 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastlake
38 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch Village
8 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch
21 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Otay Ranch
13 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ocean Crest
5 Units Available
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1030 sqft
Luxury apartments with distinctive floor plans, designer features, nine-foot ceilings and spacious living rooms. Easy to hop on the freeway or get to restaurants and shops. Swimming pool, spa and dry sauna on premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ocean Crest
31 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
City Guide for Bonita, CA

Did you know Bonita is the Spanish word for "beautiful"? And while this city is indeed beautiful, it is actually named after the ranch that once stood on the same land. This ranch, owned by Henry Ernest Cooper, was used to grow lemons starting in 1871. The ranch grew bonnie brae lemons, which also were named after the Bonita ranch. Small world!

Sometimes people think of southern California as a suburban paradise, especially around San Diego: lots of homes and tree-lined streets, traditional suburban amenities, and quiet and comfortable living. There's something different about Bonita, CA, though, even though it's a small suburb of San Diego. Bonita, located just minutes from the city's center, feels more like a rural enclave or country escape rather than a boring suburban town. It's home to about 12,500 people, which means that it's certainly a place that people live in and commute from. However, it also has tons of outdoor space and activities that residents and visitors can participate in, and it's located in a beautiful and scenic spot right by the Sweetwater River and Valley. Bonita began as a lemon ranch, but since its beginnings in the mid-1800s, has grown into a vibrant community of people doing a whole range of things. If you're interested in living in a place that is close to a world-class city, but offers you the feeling of a remote escape when you're at home, consider moving to Bonita. There are tons of rental housing options, from condos for rent to 2 bedroom apartments, and there's sure to be something you're looking for in your price range. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bonita, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bonita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

