Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:31 AM

176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
5 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
618 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
2 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
767 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
$
18 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
18 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3010 Alta View Drive #B204
3010 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
One bedroom condo in Bay Terraces!!! - Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
790 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Egger Highlands
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,291
640 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
14 Units Available
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
24 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
755 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
702 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Otay Ranch
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
808 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
10 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
743 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
4 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
758 sqft
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
2 Units Available
North Chula Vista
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Parq Apartment Homes in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Castle Park
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Eastlake Greens
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
709 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
23 Units Available
Eastlake
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
844 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Sunbowl
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,839
715 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
$
6 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
6 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
1 Unit Available
National City
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
744 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
City Guide for Bonita, CA

Did you know Bonita is the Spanish word for "beautiful"? And while this city is indeed beautiful, it is actually named after the ranch that once stood on the same land. This ranch, owned by Henry Ernest Cooper, was used to grow lemons starting in 1871. The ranch grew bonnie brae lemons, which also were named after the Bonita ranch. Small world!

Sometimes people think of southern California as a suburban paradise, especially around San Diego: lots of homes and tree-lined streets, traditional suburban amenities, and quiet and comfortable living. There's something different about Bonita, CA, though, even though it's a small suburb of San Diego. Bonita, located just minutes from the city's center, feels more like a rural enclave or country escape rather than a boring suburban town. It's home to about 12,500 people, which means that it's certainly a place that people live in and commute from. However, it also has tons of outdoor space and activities that residents and visitors can participate in, and it's located in a beautiful and scenic spot right by the Sweetwater River and Valley. Bonita began as a lemon ranch, but since its beginnings in the mid-1800s, has grown into a vibrant community of people doing a whole range of things. If you're interested in living in a place that is close to a world-class city, but offers you the feeling of a remote escape when you're at home, consider moving to Bonita. There are tons of rental housing options, from condos for rent to 2 bedroom apartments, and there's sure to be something you're looking for in your price range. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bonita, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bonita offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Bonita, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

