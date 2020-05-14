Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

396 Grandview Ave Available 06/01/20 Serene Black Point 3 BD/2.5 BA - Surrounded by Nature! - FOUNDATION - SHORT-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED! This private 3BD/2.5BA home in the Black Point neighborhood of Novato is available for a short-term rental from June 1st-August 31st. Relax in an exquisite setting amidst the oak trees and enjoy water and mountain views. A perfect location for exploring the entire Bay Area, this hidden gem is just 30 minutes from Napa, 30 minutes from Pt. Reyes National Seashore and 30 minutes from San Francisco!



The large kitchen features granite counters, an island, vintage gas range, double oven, deep double sink, modern dishwasher and refrigerator. All other kitchen appliances and utensils are included. A separate dining area looks out to the lush backyard and opens up to a comfortable family room with a wood burning fire place. Formal living room and convenient office space downstairs. Hardwood floors run throughout the first floor.



Upstairs, the master bedroom features a California King bed, a balcony and en suite bathroom which includes a double vanity, soaking tub and stand up shower. Plush carpet lines the stairs and entire second floor. The guest bedroom offers a double bed. The third room gets a ton of sunlight and opens up to a 350 sq.foot roof deck. Enjoy 180 degree views stretching from Mt. Diablo to Mt. Tam!



The backyard highlights a 900 sq. foot lower deck with a hot tub. Soak under the stars in your own private oak forest! The property is surrounded by nature. The backyard is adjacent to 62 acres of Marin County preserve. Access a trail head directly from the property! Parking for up to 5 cars in the driveway. No access to the garage.



Less than a 5 minute drive to HWY 37, the property offers the feel of country living with easy access to shops and restaurants in Downtown Novato. Just one exit away from Costco and other major stores in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center off HWY 101.



Also included: W/D, linens and flatware. Owner covers water and landscaping.



Available: June 1, 2020 - August 31, 2020.



If you have any questions about this property, please call or text Heidi Smith at 415-624-8573.



CURRENT COVID-19 + SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE: The team at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties. View our latest COVID policies HERE: https://www.foundationhomes.com/covid19-update/



PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Admin fee for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet admin is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



