3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
40 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Bridgeview Court
346 Bridgeview Court, Benicia, CA
This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4822 Starflower Dr, Martinez, CA 94553
4822 Starflower Drive, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1455 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04ad44459db81d2afc3878 This home boasts not just one, but two balconies, one of each level of the home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1025 Oak St
1025 Oak Street, Contra Costa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1128 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Beautiful home on large corner lot with 3 Bdrms 2 Baths. Open concept kitchen/dinging/living room with hardwood floors. Bdrms are carpeted. Large garage with laundry facilities & includes Washer/Dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
151 Duperu Drive
151 Duperu Drive, Crockett, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1479 sqft
151 Duperu Drive Available 08/08/20 Cute Home with Vaulted Ceilings - This cute home sites on nice size lot with view of the Carquinez Bridge.
Results within 10 miles of Benicia
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
66 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,012
1320 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
2052 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
36 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1323 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2359 Bonifacio St
2359 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA
2359 Bonifacio St Available 08/01/20 Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1692 sq ft. Craftsman home. Walk to Downtown! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman home conveniently located within walking distance to all Downtown Concord has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Vallejo
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Camelback
22 Jib Ct
22 Jib Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1612 sqft
22 Jib Ct Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home available In August - This spacious one story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining and family room. Laminate flooring all throughout the house is easy to maintain.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
729 Daniels Ave
729 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Roxie Lane
1140 Roxie Lane, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2050 sqft
Amazing Rebuilt from Grounds Up, SS Appliances, Massive Duet, Garage, Storage, Laundry Onsite...
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3544 Wren Ave
3544 Wren Avenue, Concord, CA
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Built in 2018. Very private location up private driveway on large flat lot. Walk to Wren Ave Elementary School down the street. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AS OF 8/21. Tenants still in home please do not disturb.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Clarie Drive
150 Clarie Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1770 sqft
150 Clarie Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bd/2 Ba, 1770 sf Pleasant Hill single-family house available July 17th for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1378 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen. Dramatic high ceilings, mirrored closet doors, and upgraded bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
100 Adela Ct
100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres. *Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill. *Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4) *1943 square feet. *light-filled spacious dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Foxboro
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3225 Clayton Road
3225 Clayton Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1460 sqft
Brand new, never before lived in Town Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a spacious kitchen and living room area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bluff
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun Terrace
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
Newly remodel Furnished Cozy home w/ large backyard Available 08/14/20 This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
