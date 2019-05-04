All apartments in Bell
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

6920 Crafton Ave Apt C

6920 Crafton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6920 Crafton Avenue, Bell, CA 90201
Bell

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8304ea031 ----
Spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment with one assigned parking space. This place has also been freshly painted and brand new carpet in bedrooms.Tenant pays for electricity and gas; owner pays for water and trash.

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

You can enter this property yourself: Simply register over the phone by calling 562-372-7722 x1, You?ll be asked to register, agree to terms, to verify identity to view vacancy. With a registered account you can then head out to the property and upon arrival will be given a one-time code on your smartphone to access the vault lock.

For more info on how to use the Self Service Showing feature, please click the following link: http://www.rpmsouthland.com/houses-rent

To speak with the Property Manager please call our office at (562) 372-7722 x4

Thanks

Near Artesia, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have any available units?
6920 Crafton Ave Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell, CA.
Is 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Crafton Ave Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C offers parking.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Crafton Ave Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.
