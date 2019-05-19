All apartments in Bell
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

6707 Fishburn Avenue

6707 Fishburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Fishburn Avenue, Bell, CA 90201
Bell

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex front house for rent 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have any available units?
6707 Fishburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell, CA.
Is 6707 Fishburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fishburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Fishburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Fishburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
