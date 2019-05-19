Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bell
Find more places like 6707 Fishburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bell, CA
/
6707 Fishburn Avenue
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6707 Fishburn Avenue
6707 Fishburn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6707 Fishburn Avenue, Bell, CA 90201
Bell
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex front house for rent 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have any available units?
6707 Fishburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bell, CA
.
Is 6707 Fishburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fishburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Fishburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bell
.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Fishburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Fishburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Fishburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bell 1 Bedrooms
Bell 2 Bedrooms
Bell 3 Bedrooms
Bell Apartments with Pools
Bell Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Cudahy, CA
Downey, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Compton, CA
Paramount, CA
Norwalk, CA
Bellflower, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Alhambra, CA
Carson, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Whittier, CA
Westmont, CA
Cerritos, CA
El Monte, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles