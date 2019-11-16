6637 1/2 Ira Avenue

Amenities
Available 12/01/19 Bell Gardens - Small 1 Bedroom with Parking $1295 - Property Id: 173157
Note: AVAILABLE on DECEMBER 1, 2019. I WILL NOT REPLY IF YOU DONT ANSWER OUR REQUIREMENTS
Give your landlord your 30 day notice today and move in on December 1st.
Tenant is still in unit>>Do not disturb. Appointment viewing only.
Very cute but Very SMALL 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom with 1 parking spot only. Only 1 wall attaches to neighbor.
Small back patio area.
Refrigerator & Stove included
Washer/Dryer hookups.
Available December 1, 2019
1 year lease.
$1295 per month.
$1295 security deposit (OAC).
. .
Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.
QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent.
No Pets Allowed
