All apartments in Bell Gardens
Find more places like 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Gardens, CA
/
6637 1/2 Ira Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

6637 1/2 Ira Avenue

6637 1/2 Ira Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6637 1/2 Ira Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 12/01/19 Bell Gardens - Small 1 Bedroom with Parking $1295 - Property Id: 173157

Note: AVAILABLE on DECEMBER 1, 2019. I WILL NOT REPLY IF YOU DONT ANSWER OUR REQUIREMENTS
Give your landlord your 30 day notice today and move in on December 1st.
Tenant is still in unit>>Do not disturb. Appointment viewing only.

Very cute but Very SMALL 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom with 1 parking spot only. Only 1 wall attaches to neighbor.
Small back patio area.
Refrigerator & Stove included
Washer/Dryer hookups.
Available December 1, 2019
1 year lease.
$1295 per month.
$1295 security deposit (OAC).

Complete questionnaire for viewing at
http://turbo.rent/s/173157p
. .
Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.

QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173157p
Property Id 173157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have any available units?
6637 1/2 Ira Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have?
Some of 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6637 1/2 Ira Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Gardens.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue offers parking.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have a pool?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 1/2 Ira Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMontebello, CADowney, CAPico Rivera, CANorwalk, CAEast Los Angeles, CACompton, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAParamount, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CABellflower, CAMonterey Park, CAWhittier, CAFlorence-Graham, CACerritos, CACarson, CAAlhambra, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles