Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom cottage front house - Property Id: 279224



Cute 2 bedroom front house - one of 5 on a lot. Freshly painted. new wood look floors throughout the house, washer dryer hook up. Washer dryer hook up in garage.



Income requirement to be 3 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions, minimum credit score to be 620. No dogs and no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279224

Property Id 279224



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778497)