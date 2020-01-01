6045 Quinn Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this FULLY REMODELED 3 BD 2 BA two-story townhouse in Bell Gardens! Enter into a spacious living room with tile floors and large windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. Transition into the kitchen and find a BRAND NEW stainless-steel stove, BRAND NEW double sink, BRAND NEW quartz counters, and plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs. Ascend upstairs to find 3 bedrooms with large closets --including a walk-in closet-- and all new wood plank flooring. Step out to a second floor balcony for a breath of fresh air! Master ensuite and guest bathroom have BRAND NEW matching vanities and full-size bathtubs. Fresh paint throughout the home! You can park your car in the attached 2-car garage. Washer & dryer hookups are in the unit. Convenient to Bell Gardens Golf Course, Gallant Park, Edwards South Gate 20 & IMAX, Sam's Club, 710 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!