All apartments in Bell Gardens
Find more places like 6045 Quinn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Gardens, CA
/
6045 Quinn Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

6045 Quinn Street

6045 Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6045 Quinn Street, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this FULLY REMODELED 3 BD 2 BA two-story townhouse in Bell Gardens! Enter into a spacious living room with tile floors and large windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. Transition into the kitchen and find a BRAND NEW stainless-steel stove, BRAND NEW double sink, BRAND NEW quartz counters, and plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs. Ascend upstairs to find 3 bedrooms with large closets --including a walk-in closet-- and all new wood plank flooring. Step out to a second floor balcony for a breath of fresh air! Master ensuite and guest bathroom have BRAND NEW matching vanities and full-size bathtubs. Fresh paint throughout the home! You can park your car in the attached 2-car garage. Washer & dryer hookups are in the unit. Convenient to Bell Gardens Golf Course, Gallant Park, Edwards South Gate 20 & IMAX, Sam's Club, 710 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Quinn Street have any available units?
6045 Quinn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 6045 Quinn Street have?
Some of 6045 Quinn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Quinn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Quinn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Quinn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6045 Quinn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Gardens.
Does 6045 Quinn Street offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Quinn Street offers parking.
Does 6045 Quinn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Quinn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Quinn Street have a pool?
No, 6045 Quinn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Quinn Street have accessible units?
No, 6045 Quinn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Quinn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 Quinn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Quinn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Quinn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACudahy, CADowney, CAPico Rivera, CANorwalk, CAEast Los Angeles, CACompton, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAParamount, CABellflower, CAMonterey Park, CAWhittier, CAFlorence-Graham, CACerritos, CASouth Whittier, CACarson, CAAlhambra, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles