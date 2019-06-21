All apartments in Bell Canyon
Bell Canyon, CA
57 Hackamore Lane
57 Hackamore Lane

57 Hackamore Lane
Location

57 Hackamore Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
FOR LEASE-FULLY FURNISHED Custom built home in the exclusive private community of Bell Canyon California. Enter the beautiful double wood entry doors to this designer home with crystal chandeliers throughout with elegant decor. Double French doors open to a stone patio with waterfall in the formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, living room, dining room and kitchen. Granite floors and counters throughout the kitchen, Wolf oven, large center island with mountain views and wraparound balconies throughout. New hardwood floors, 4 fireplaces, silk draperies, plantation blinds, and French doors that open to a wraparound balcony with views for miles. The library features rich Walnut wood walls and coffered ceilings, built in shelving, a custom bar and wine cellar. Double French doors open to a gigantic master suite with fireplace, built in wet bar with refrigerator, balcony, and huge walk in closet. The master bathroom boasts solid Crema Marfil marble floors, counters, has a steam room w/shower, and a luxurious spa tub. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath, 2 story, 3,967 square foot home has designer touches throughout, outdoor living space galore including a covered patio, full sized jacuzzi on deck, garden area, fruit trees, amazing views in every direction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Hackamore Lane have any available units?
57 Hackamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 57 Hackamore Lane have?
Some of 57 Hackamore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Hackamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
57 Hackamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Hackamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 57 Hackamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 57 Hackamore Lane offers parking.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Hackamore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane have a pool?
No, 57 Hackamore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 57 Hackamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Hackamore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Hackamore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Hackamore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
