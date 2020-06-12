1500 Palo Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This two-story home is located on a quiet cul de sac in Barstow.



Starting with the exterior. The property is fully fenced with two separate divisions fenced off.

Frontyard has grass and landscaping all on a timed sprinkler system.

The backyard has a huge covered patio that has access to the 2 car garage and the dining room.



Two car garage has fluorescent lighting. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the garage.



Trash is included in rent!



The interior of the home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dining area, and a large master.

A half bath is located downstairs next to the living room that has a fireplace.

Dining room has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard patio.

The kitchen is a decent size, garbage disposal, dishwasher plus a door that leads right to the garage.

All bedrooms are upstairs on this home.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

12555-A Mariposa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92395

760-713-6690