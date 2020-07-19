All apartments in Baldwin Park
4322 Walnut Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4322 Walnut Street

4322 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Walnut Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2004 built free standing PUD, new paint and new flooring. 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Walnut Street have any available units?
4322 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 4322 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 4322 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
