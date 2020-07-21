All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 3930 Bresee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
3930 Bresee Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:10 PM

3930 Bresee Avenue

3930 Bresee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3930 Bresee Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious single level home in Baldwin Park. 3 bedrooms in the front unit with an attached back unit that comes with a full-sized bedroom, full bathroom, and it's own back entrance. The back unit also has it's own central space with a kitchenette. The front unit comes with a large family room and a generous sized kitchen. The attached garage comes with it's own pass through door that leads to a very large backyard space. This house is perfect for large families! Get an appointment now as it's priced to lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have any available units?
3930 Bresee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 3930 Bresee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Bresee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Bresee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Bresee Avenue offers parking.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have a pool?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Bresee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 Bresee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Similar Pages

Baldwin Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaldwin Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBaldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles