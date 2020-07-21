3930 Bresee Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious single level home in Baldwin Park. 3 bedrooms in the front unit with an attached back unit that comes with a full-sized bedroom, full bathroom, and it's own back entrance. The back unit also has it's own central space with a kitchenette. The front unit comes with a large family room and a generous sized kitchen. The attached garage comes with it's own pass through door that leads to a very large backyard space. This house is perfect for large families! Get an appointment now as it's priced to lease!