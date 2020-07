Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

This turn key tri-level condo in a 9 unit community is totally refurbished. New flooring, paint, carpet, window coverings, cabinets & counters, etc. Layout: 1st floor = tile entry way and livingroom w/vaulted ceiling; 2nd = has the kitchen, dining room & a 1/2 bath; 3rd = has the laundry hookups and lots of storage on the landing, two large bedrooms and one full bath. The master bedroom has two closets. There's also large deck just off the kitchen. SORRY - NO PETS!!