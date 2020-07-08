All apartments in Baldwin Park
13106 Judith Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

13106 Judith Street

13106 Judith Street · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Judith Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 2bedrooms/ 1baths with 1car garage. The property will come with new kitchen appliances as well. Property is currently under final renovations. the renovation and landscaping will be done by May 5th 2020.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 Judith Street have any available units?
13106 Judith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 13106 Judith Street currently offering any rent specials?
13106 Judith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 Judith Street pet-friendly?
No, 13106 Judith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13106 Judith Street offer parking?
Yes, 13106 Judith Street offers parking.
Does 13106 Judith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 Judith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 Judith Street have a pool?
No, 13106 Judith Street does not have a pool.
Does 13106 Judith Street have accessible units?
No, 13106 Judith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 Judith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13106 Judith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13106 Judith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13106 Judith Street does not have units with air conditioning.

