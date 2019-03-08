All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 9109 Chattaroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
9109 Chattaroy Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9109 Chattaroy Street

9109 Chattaroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00

Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen that provides an opening with views into your living room! This owner does not participate in Section 8. Gardner is provided by the owner. This home is part of the HOA community that includes access into the community pool, lake, and facilities they provide! Contact us to schedule your showing!

Managed by Mission Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.
(661) 374-8093 or www.MissionRE.com

Schools: Endeavour Elementary, Fruitvale Jr High, Centennial High School
*Applicant to Verify*
[Pricing and information subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant(s), additional fees may apply]
Cal DRE: #01924246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4330127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Chattaroy Street have any available units?
9109 Chattaroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Chattaroy Street have?
Some of 9109 Chattaroy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Chattaroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Chattaroy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Chattaroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Chattaroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 9109 Chattaroy Street offer parking?
No, 9109 Chattaroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 9109 Chattaroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Chattaroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Chattaroy Street have a pool?
Yes, 9109 Chattaroy Street has a pool.
Does 9109 Chattaroy Street have accessible units?
No, 9109 Chattaroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Chattaroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 Chattaroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bakersfield Apartments with BalconyBakersfield Apartments with Pool
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College