Apartment List
/
CA
/
bakersfield
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

55 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
Contact for Availability
Westdale Classics
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Filson St
1712 Filson Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 Bath For Rent! - New Flooring, spacious layout home with a huge yard! Completely remodeled bathrooms. (RLNE5874549)

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rio Bravo
14500 Las Palmas Dr #59
14500 Las Palmas Drive, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Condo in Rio Bravo!! - 2 Bedroom 2 bath lake view property in the gated community of Canyon Country Estates!! This is a must see! Common area, pool, bbq areas. 1 Car garage. One year lease required.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/15/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
1721 Olive St Available 07/15/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3812 Rickey Way
3812 Rickey Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1563 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful Southwest Bakersfeild home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverlakes
5012 Shorebird Dr
5012 Shorebird Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1301 sqft
5012 Shorebird Dr Available 07/21/20 Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Baker Street
1218 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA
Studio
$1,500
1600 sqft
- (RLNE5815982)

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2538 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
The Seasons
5305 Pine Grove Court
5305 Pine Grove Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Lovely three bed two bath home in a convenient southwest neighborhood. Huge yard. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Please visit our website at www.BakersfieldPropertySolutions.com to see other Bakersfield houses for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4904 AVE AGNES
4904 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2235 sqft
On an expansive corner lot in prime Valley Village, you'll find this inviting 1930s Traditional just waiting for you to move in and appreciate its charm.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4915 AVE TYRONE
4915 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
958 sqft
Beautiful condo within walking distance of the Westfield Mall. Ready to move in. Six month lease furnished apartment with new hardwood floors throughout and new appliances. Also included, Blender, Mixer, Pots and Pans and Flatware.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1946 sqft
Southwest Bakersfield - Come check out this Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.

July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bakersfield rents increased over the past month

Bakersfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $959 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $959 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBakersfield 3 BedroomsBakersfield Apartments with Balcony
    Bakersfield Apartments with GarageBakersfield Apartments with ParkingBakersfield Apartments with Pool
    Bakersfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsBakersfield Luxury PlacesBakersfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
    Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
    California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
    Antelope Valley College