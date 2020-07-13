30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
1721 Olive St Available 07/15/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Castle Ranch
2410 Lebow Ct.
2410 Lebow Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in SW - Beautiful John Balfanz Home located in Montana Ridge. This home has 4 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan, granite countertops, tile roof and fully landscaped front and back yards.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6006 Hathaway Ave.
6006 Hathaway Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2476 sqft
Beautiful SW home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Open concept with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and loft upstairs. Stephanie Mazza, Broker DRE#01971765 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5155883)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
11614 Alton Manor Drive
11614 Alton Manor Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
11614 Alton Manor Drive - Located in Beautiful gated Brighton community this darling 2 bedroom home has ceiling fans, fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Great Master suite with retreat offers separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk in

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
1518 Annadel Park Way
1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2004 sqft
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
12316 Stonington St.
12316 Stonington Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
12316 Stonington St., Bakersfield, CA 93312 - Living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, Office, Nook, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Pets Possible, NO Smoking Brimhall Road and Old Farm Rd. BRE # 01987313 (RLNE5891243)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
10412 Dorchester St
10412 Dorchester Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2127 sqft
10412 Dorchester St - Clean & Spacious 3 Bedroom plus office or 4th Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Seven Oaks: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining area, hkups, pool w/service, gardener-f&b, sprinklers-f&b *Applicants are
Results within 1 mile of Bakersfield

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2001 Sandy Ln
2001 Sandy Lane, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Beautiful North East Home - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Near Bakersfield College and hwy 178, Crown molding throughout the home, with a newer HVAC unit, Beautiful big backyard with a patio. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5838675)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2406 Avenida Escuela
2406 Avenida Escuela, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1990 sqft
2406 Avenida Escuela - Clean & Spacious East Bakersfield 3 Bedroom + 1 3/4 Bathroom House.

July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bakersfield rents increased over the past month

Bakersfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $959 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $959 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

