Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA with garage

Bakersfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Westdale Classics
6 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2659 sqft
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2227 sqft
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rio Bravo
1 Unit Available
14500 Las Palmas Dr #59
14500 Las Palmas Drive, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located by Rio Bravo Country Club!! - 2 Bedroom 2 bath lake view property in the gated community of Canyon Country Estates!! This is a must see! Common area, pool, bbq areas. 1 Car garage. One year lease required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767989)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
525 B. Street
525 B Street, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$775
OLEANDER COTTAGE! PENDING APPLICATION - Centrally located- This darling 1 bedroom cottage has a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights. Galley kitchen. The bedroom has builtin cabinets and drawers for clothing.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
2504 Dracena Street
2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00 Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City in the Hills
1 Unit Available
10310 Oldham Ln
10310 Oldham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tevis Ranch
1 Unit Available
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
6204 Alderpointe St
6204 Alderpointe Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1665 sqft
6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313 3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit Please note: This home is occupied and we

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Campus Park
1 Unit Available
9106 Rockefeller Street
9106 Rockefeller Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2156 sqft
9106 Rockefeller Street Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! Campus Park Area - 3B/2B plus office and media room with built in entertainment center Plantation Shutters, kitchen island, dining room, inside laundry room Stovetop, oven, dishwasher,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Olive Drive Area
1 Unit Available
5203 Molise Court
5203 Molise Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10000 sqft
Take a look at this beauty with a large lot and a pool, with a spacious floor plan almost 2200 square ft and large patio on over 1/4 acre lot with RV parking complete with a pool. House is a 3 bdrm with an office could be used as an bdrm.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
7404 Senalda Court
7404 Senalda Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1494 sqft
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space in a great SW location in Bakersfield. No Pets. Great 3 Bdrm 2 Bth in South West Bakersfield. Almost 1500 Sqft. No Pets

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1946 sqft
Southwest Bakersfield - Come check out this Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

