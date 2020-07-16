All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4837 AVE KATHERINE

4837 Eve Street · (310) 890-2520
Location

4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room. Kitchen and bathrooms have been fully renovated with new cabinets, hardware and appliances. This home also features central air & heat, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, a large grassy backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and covered carport. Just steps from VNSO park, with tennis courts, year round swimming pool & playground. Walking distance to Trader Joe's and Westfield Shopping Center and close access to the 101 fwy. This home is perfect for a family and pets are welcome. (still completing minor repairs & cleaning) No subletting, airbnb or commercial use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have any available units?
4837 AVE KATHERINE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have?
Some of 4837 AVE KATHERINE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 AVE KATHERINE currently offering any rent specials?
4837 AVE KATHERINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 AVE KATHERINE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 AVE KATHERINE is pet friendly.
Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE offer parking?
Yes, 4837 AVE KATHERINE offers parking.
Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 AVE KATHERINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have a pool?
Yes, 4837 AVE KATHERINE has a pool.
Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have accessible units?
No, 4837 AVE KATHERINE does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 AVE KATHERINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 AVE KATHERINE does not have units with dishwashers.
