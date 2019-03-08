4445 AVE CAMELLIA

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.5 baths, a large open floor plan, vaulted 12-ft ceilings, a heated pool and a home movie theatre. Features Italian tile flooring, a waterfall in the patio & custom lighting designs throughout. A chef's dream: it boasts a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and massive island bar. The 10-ft pocket doors opening to the large private backyard pool area give this home the perfect indoor/outdoor flow. Complete SMART-HOME that controls music, lights, A/C, cameras, and security system. Every bedroom has its own en suite & the luxurious master bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and a meditation balcony which overlooks the private Zen themed backyard w/ pool & a custom dog house. Offered furnished/unfurnished. Current furniture differ from pics.