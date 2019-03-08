All apartments in Bakersfield
Location

4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$23,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.5 baths, a large open floor plan, vaulted 12-ft ceilings, a heated pool and a home movie theatre. Features Italian tile flooring, a waterfall in the patio & custom lighting designs throughout. A chef's dream: it boasts a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and massive island bar. The 10-ft pocket doors opening to the large private backyard pool area give this home the perfect indoor/outdoor flow. Complete SMART-HOME that controls music, lights, A/C, cameras, and security system. Every bedroom has its own en suite & the luxurious master bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and a meditation balcony which overlooks the private Zen themed backyard w/ pool & a custom dog house. Offered furnished/unfurnished. Current furniture differ from pics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have any available units?
4445 AVE CAMELLIA has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have?
Some of 4445 AVE CAMELLIA's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 AVE CAMELLIA currently offering any rent specials?
4445 AVE CAMELLIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 AVE CAMELLIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA is pet friendly.
Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA offer parking?
No, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA does not offer parking.
Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have a pool?
Yes, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA has a pool.
Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have accessible units?
No, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 AVE CAMELLIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 AVE CAMELLIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4445 AVE CAMELLIA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

