Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

2012 Three Bridges Way - APPLICATION PENDING



Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office, built-in entertainment center, new carpet in family room,hkups-g&e, dual a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached 3 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b,*Citrus Tree's in backyard* *Approximately 2925 Sq Ft** Alarm System* *Tenant is to be provided with a copy of HOA Rules & Regulations* Stockdale High School District* Small dog 20lbs or less okay upon approval**Applicants with an approved dog required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof for the duration of their residency as well as pay an additional pet deposit** Further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE LIcense #01492538



(RLNE5913938)