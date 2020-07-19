All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 2012 Three Bridges Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
2012 Three Bridges Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2012 Three Bridges Way

2012 Three Bridges Way · (661) 327-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Seven Oaks at Grand Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2012 Three Bridges Way · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
2012 Three Bridges Way - APPLICATION PENDING

Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office, built-in entertainment center, new carpet in family room,hkups-g&e, dual a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached 3 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b,*Citrus Tree's in backyard* *Approximately 2925 Sq Ft** Alarm System* *Tenant is to be provided with a copy of HOA Rules & Regulations* Stockdale High School District* Small dog 20lbs or less okay upon approval**Applicants with an approved dog required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof for the duration of their residency as well as pay an additional pet deposit** Further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE LIcense #01492538

(RLNE5913938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Three Bridges Way have any available units?
2012 Three Bridges Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Three Bridges Way have?
Some of 2012 Three Bridges Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Three Bridges Way currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Three Bridges Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Three Bridges Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Three Bridges Way is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Three Bridges Way offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Three Bridges Way offers parking.
Does 2012 Three Bridges Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Three Bridges Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Three Bridges Way have a pool?
No, 2012 Three Bridges Way does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Three Bridges Way have accessible units?
No, 2012 Three Bridges Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Three Bridges Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Three Bridges Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2012 Three Bridges Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield Apartments with Balconies
Bakersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBakersfield Apartments with Parking
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CAShafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CATehachapi, CA
Bear Valley Springs, CATaft, CAFord City, CACalifornia City, CARosedale, CA
Castaic, CARosamond, CAGolden Hills, CATulare, CAOildale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity