Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1508 Yorba Linda

1508 Yorba Linda Street · (661) 831-4770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Kern City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 Yorba Linda · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained. Enjoy the warm fireplace, spacious open floor plan, 2 car garage, peaceful back patio, and access to the community pool! Don't wait, call today! Owner pays for water, trash, and pick up. For more information please contact: Kelly Real Estate, Inc. 5555 California Ave Suite 200, Bakersfield CA 93309. 661-831-4770. DRE License #2014506

(RLNE5840552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Yorba Linda have any available units?
1508 Yorba Linda has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Yorba Linda have?
Some of 1508 Yorba Linda's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Yorba Linda currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Yorba Linda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Yorba Linda pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Yorba Linda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 1508 Yorba Linda offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Yorba Linda does offer parking.
Does 1508 Yorba Linda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Yorba Linda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Yorba Linda have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Yorba Linda has a pool.
Does 1508 Yorba Linda have accessible units?
No, 1508 Yorba Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Yorba Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Yorba Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
