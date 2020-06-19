1508 Yorba Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained. Enjoy the warm fireplace, spacious open floor plan, 2 car garage, peaceful back patio, and access to the community pool! Don't wait, call today! Owner pays for water, trash, and pick up. For more information please contact: Kelly Real Estate, Inc. 5555 California Ave Suite 200, Bakersfield CA 93309. 661-831-4770. DRE License #2014506



(RLNE5840552)